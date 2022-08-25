VERNON TOWNSHIP — The 119 people who drove vehicles of various makes and models to an event Wednesday in the Park Avenue Plaza had one thing in common — license plates affected by blistering, peeling or discoloration.
Participants in the joint AAA East Central and Meadville Police Department effort received the paperwork necessary to request a replacement plate after being checked out by Sgt. Vince Trenga.
Partnering with the Meadville branch of AAA was an attempt to take some of the inconvenience out of license plate replacement, according to Trenga. The event was open to the public.
Illegible plates seem to have become a more common issue over the past year or so, according to Trenga.
“My biggest thing is that I know it can be frustrating or a hassle. It’s not the registered owners’ fault,” Trenga said prior to the event. “License plates are supposed to be an easy way for us to identify who owns the vehicle. If we can’t recognize it from a distance of 50 feet because it’s blistering or peeling or discolored, then it needs to be replaced.”
