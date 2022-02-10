HARRISBURG — More than $100,000 in state grants have been awarded to fire and emergency medical services departments in Crawford and Mercer counties within the 17th Legislative District.
The awards are from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, according to state Rep. Parke Wentling, who is the 17th District’s elected representative.
All funding comes from Pennsylvania’s slot machine gaming proceeds, and not General Fund tax revenue, Wentling said.
Funds are distributed through the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. The grants help local public safety organizations purchase or repair firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment; train personnel; aid recruitment and retention; and reduce debt.
“We must continue to support our first responders in order for them to effectively do their jobs,” Wentling said. “These men and women are heroes because they go above and beyond the call of duty to keep us safe. Companies faced challenging hurdles in the last two years due to the pandemic. I’m thankful this grant program exists so these awards can help offset expenses.”
The Crawford County companies within the 17th District awarded funding were:
• Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.
• Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance — $8,325.05.
• Fallowfield Fire and Rescue Company — $15,000.
• Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.
• Fellows Club Volunteer Ambulance Service — $8,325.05.
• Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue — $15,000.
• Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue EMS — $8,325.05.
• Linesville Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.
• Linesville Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $8,281.73.
• North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.
• Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.
• Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $8,325.05.
In addition, Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department in Mercer County was awarded $15,000.
To receive a grant award, organizations must first apply and then complete a grant agreement.