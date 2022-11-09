With 39 of 39 Crawford County precincts reporting Tuesday evening, eight-term incumbent Republican Brad Roae held a commanding lead against Democrat Nerissa Galt in the race to represent the 6th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“The voters were ready to shift gears away from President Biden and the Democrats,” Roae said in a phone interview from what he described as a relatively subdued Republican Party headquarters in Meadville. “I think there are going to be really good numbers in Crawford County for all the Republican candidates.”
If western Crawford County voters were looking to change gears at the national level, that certainly wasn’t the case when it came to local representation in the Pennsylvania House: By the end of the evening Roae not only looked poised to be on his way to a ninth term, he appeared ready to once again take an election in commanding fashion.
Unofficial results showed Roae with 14,625 votes and Galt with 5,723 among Crawford County voters, a margin of 72 percent to 28 percent. Mail-in votes from 15 Crawford County precincts in the 6th District had not yet been counted. In addition, no results were available from the district’s five Erie County precincts.
Following redistricting for the 2022 election, the 6th District encompasses the Meadville and Cochranton areas, all of western Crawford County, and the southwestern portion of Erie County.
Roae, a resident of East Mead Township, has taken at least 64 percent of the votes cast in the three previous elections. In 2018, his was the only name on the ballot as Democrats failed to field a candidate.
His success is easy to explain, according to Roae.
“My district is a conservative area and I am conservative, so it’s a good match for the voters,” he said. “I think I did well today because I am a good fit for the voters in the area — conservatives like to vote for a conservative.”
The 42-year-old Galt acknowledged Roae’s sizable lead with the votes remaining to be counted unlikely to sway the final outcome.
“It was an uphill battle — everyone knows the district leans pretty red,” Galt said on her way back to her Hayfield Township home after attending a Democratic election night function in Erie. “If I don’t happen to win, that’s fine. It’s not the results we hoped for, but it’s not unexpected. I think I ran a really good race and I’m proud of what we accomplished.”
Galt said she could see a Democratic candidate winning a seat in the state House in the district that has remained red for decades.
“Conditions have to be right,” she said. “Right now, it’s not the right time.”
Roae, on the other hand, was hopeful that the Republican strength in the 6th District was symptomatic of a statewide trend.
As they had differed on numerous issues in their campaigns, the two candidates differed on election-related questions as well.
Regarding the integrity of the election results they were watching unfold, Roae’s belief in the outcome was conditional while Galt’s was absolute.
“If the law is followed, I will have faith in the outcome of all the races,” he said. “If things are done according to how state law is written, everything will be fine. If the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the Department of State and Governor Wolf tell counties to do things differently than what the state law says, a lot of people will have serious concerns over the validity of the results.”
Galt, in contrast, was unwilling to question the results of the election she had campaigned in, even as results showed her trailing far behind.
“I absolutely believe our elections are secure,” she said. “I have no qualms about the possible results.”
Both Roae and Galt expressed a desire to have election results available more quickly than has been the case since the state’s mail-in voting was expanded in 2019. Roae said the best way to make that possible was for counties to bring in more people to assist with processing of mail-in votes. If such positions were balanced between political parties and occupied by “well-respected people,” he said, the process could be sped up while maintaining its integrity.
While Roae’s spot in Harrisburg seems secure for the long term given his success against Democratic candidates, he said he approaches his office “one term at a time.”
“I have no idea what I’m going doing two years from now,” he said, “but I’m going to continue to fight for our area and help our area as much as I can. I’m going to continue to fight for the taxpayers, and I’m going to continue to try to represent our local people as well as I can.”
Public processing of remaining mail-in ballots by the Crawford County Board of Elections will continue today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.