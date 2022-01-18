Pennsylvania State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren/Crawford/Forest, will co-host a virtual hearing on rural health care challenges and solutions Wednesday morning.
Rapp will host the hearing alongside Rep. Martin Causer, R-Cameron/McKean/Potter. Rapp is the chair of the House Health Committee while Causer is chair of the House Majority Policy Committee.
The two representatives will be joined by several figures in the field, including Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter, CEO of Warren General Hospital Rick Allen, and Chief Nursing Office and Vice President of patient care services at UPMC Hamot James Donnelly, among several others.
Barring technical difficulties, the hearing will be streamed live at PAGOPPolicy.com and is set to start at 9:30 a.m.