OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — The reopening of the North Perry Street over Thompson Run in Oil Creek Township has been delayed until later this month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The bridge, which is undergoing a rehabilitation, was scheduled to reopen Friday, but now is expected to reopen July 23, Jill Harry, PennDOT spokeswoman said. Harry said the delay was caused by an unforeseen COVID-related delay at the start of the project in April and then rainy weather this spring made it difficult to make up lost time.
A detour remains posted using Thompson Run Road and Route 89, Harry said.