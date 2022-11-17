Displaying a stack of pages they said contained the signatures of more than 1,000 city of Meadville residents, Dan Walk and Stephanie Martin, both renters of homes in the city, told City Council on Wednesday that it’s time to pass the rental inspection ordinance that has been in development and under consideration for nearly the entire year.
The pair of activists with Crawford County United, a progressive grassroots nonprofit, said that they and others had canvassed the city over the summer and in subsequent months, talking to renters and property owners about the proposed program. They addressed City Council before a standing-room-only audience, with about 50 people filling all of the available seating and crowding into the hallway outside council chambers.
“An overwhelming majority of Meadville residents we spoke to are in favor of this program because of its focus on providing safe housing conditions for renters,” Walk said. “Many people were surprised to find out that Meadville doesn’t already have such a program in place.”
Martin said the group talked to more than 10 percent of the city’s population in its canvassing efforts. A total of 1,000 signatures would represent approximately 7.8 percent of the city’s population.
“We believe that everyone has the right to safe and affordable housing,” Martin told council in calling for the inspection program. “It is essential that the program be mandatory as well because we have talked to many residents this year who have expressed concerns about not only their living conditions but also about their landlords.”
Renters reported being bullied, ignored and threatened with eviction by landlords, Martin continued.
Similar experiences were related by a number speakers who followed Walk and Martin. In all, 20 speakers, including renters, property owners, landlords and representatives of social service organizations, offered support for the program over the course of about 45 minutes.
Many also related their own personal experiences, describing nightmarish rental situations in both private and public housing settings. Various speakers described homes without working heat, with leaking roofs and even with what one woman described as an extensive outbreak of black mold spreading from a bathroom through an adjoining wall to her daughter’s bedroom.
Cassandra Gonzalez, an organizer with Crawford County United, called on council members to keep their campaign promises. Four members of council — Mayor Jaime Kinder, Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, Councilwoman Gretchen Myers and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel — made instituting a rental inspection program a central part of their campaigns. Councilman Jim Roha has been consistently skeptical of the idea.
“If this ordinance costs landlords a lot of money,” Gonzalez said, “it’s because their units are not safe.”
Responding to calls from several residents to pass the ordinance immediately, Vogel, who has been council’s most vocal supporter of the proposal, noted that the ordinance must first be advertised. In fact, Wednesday was the first time a draft version of an ordinance codifying the program has been shared publicly and by the end of council’s discussion it was clear that several changes would be made to the draft. Nonetheless, Vogel pushed for a commitment from City Manager Maryann Menanno that a revised draft would be ready for preliminary approval at council’s next voting meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.