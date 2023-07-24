GREENVILLE — Ron Kesslar is looking forward to Aug. 5.
That’s the date for the first event for the newly combined Greenville and Conneaut Lake remote controlled aircraft clubs.
The fun fly begins at 10 a.m. and continues all day. It will be held at 380 Donation Road, Greenville, and will include prizes, raffles and food vendors as well as the flying of the aircraft.
Free and open to the public, the event is sponsored by Merco Mac (Mercer County Model Airplane Club), which was formed in 1959.
Kesslar said the Conneaut Lake group lost its lease on the property on Route 6 near Conneaut Lake Middle School, leaving the Mercer County club as one of the only remote controlled clubs in western Pennsylvania.
A former Conneaut Lake resident, Kesslar actually got his start in the hobby in that area.
He credits the late Lou Moyers with teaching him how to fly when Kesslar was 20. He had high praise for Moyers for the way he mentored him and many others through the years and how he encouraged those interested in the hobby to get involved and enjoy the flying.
“He was a really great guy,” Kesslar said as he spoke about Moyers and his influence.
Kesslar moved to Greenville with his business and took 10 years off from flying the planes before resuming the hobby he has enjoyed for about 20 years.
He now is president of the Mercer County club, which has about 20 members from ages 13 to 68.
Kesslar expects participants from Pennsylvania and Ohio at the Aug. 5 fun fly. He said the aircraft could go as large as 40 percent scale for airplanes and helicopters, some with a wing span of 10 feet wide.
He emphasized that all remote controlled airplanes and helicopters are welcome.
One of the highlights of the fun fly will be a Red Bull acrobatic aircraft which races nationwide.
Kesslar said the remote controlled aircraft hobby has a family-friendly atmosphere and he invites not only those who participate but everyone to “bring a chair and come and stay as long as you like.”
Rain date is Aug. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.