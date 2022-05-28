When Luther Manus Jr. returns to Meadville on Monday, it will be with a bit more fanfare than when he departed in 1946.
Manus, once a student at Second District School, was a high school dropout when he lived in Meadville from 1943 to 1946.
“Because my father told me I either had to return to school or go to work, I had chose to go to work,” Manus recalled during a phone interview Friday. “So I went to work with my father at age 15 at Meadville Malleable Iron Works. I worked there for about a year and a half and after that I did different odd jobs until I got drafted in March of 1946.”
Now 94, the military service that caused Manus to leave the city more than 75 years ago is also the cause of his present return.
Manus will serve as grand marshal of the 2022 Meadville Memorial Day Parade and will be the featured guest speaker during the observance in Diamond Park that follows. For the first time since 2019, the parade will depart from the intersection of Water and Willow streets at approximately 10 a.m., making its way north on Water Street to Polar Street, then continuing north on Market Street before turning east on Chestnut Street and continuing to Diamond Park.
Those gathered in the park will hear from Manus, whose long life and varied experiences offer plenty of material. The former city resident earned his GED after several years in the Army in the late 1940s and eventually graduated from Gannon University and returned to active duty, earning a Bronze Star while serving in Vietnam.
After more than 20 years, Luther retired from the military and began his second career as a counselor with Erie School District in 1971. He retired again in 1989 and then once again began a new career, this time launching Manus Enterprises with two of his daughters and operating the Manus Sunoco Mini Mart in Erie.
On Friday, Manus participated in the opening ceremony of The Wall that Heals, the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display in Erie this weekend. The names of three men from his unit are on the wall, he said.
“It’s one of the things that lays with you,” he added. “It never goes away.”
Manus also offered a preview of the address he plans to give Monday, saying he’ll probably start with his early years in Meadville.
“I’ll probably talk about the advantage they gave a high school dropout to visit parts of the world and see things he never dreamed of,” Manus said.
The notion of “we” will also be a point of emphasis — the “we” that opens the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution and that appears in the nation’s “In God We Trust” motto — along with the unifying goal that Abraham Lincoln explored in his first Inaugural Address.
“When people speak in terms of the United States and the turmoil we’re in right now,” Manus said, “it’s all part of working toward Abraham Lincoln’s “more perfect union.’”
Joe Galbo, who chairs the event’s organizing committee, was excited not only to welcome Manus but also to welcome the return of the parade elements such as the Meadville Area Senior High marching band, which will participate for the first time since prior to the pandemic.
“We’re pretty much going back to normal conditions,” Galbo said. “Having the parade back — a lot of people are looking forward to that and we are too.”
In addition to the return of such traditional elements, this year’s observance will feature something new. The organizing committee worked with Crawford County Veterans Services Officer Tony Digiacomo to establish a comprehensive list of all county residents who have been killed in action or died as a result of wounds received in actions against the enemy during military service from World War I to the present.
The records had previously been available in the Veterans Service Office, Digiacomo said, but many were in hard copies or inaccurately digitized versions.
“It was completely in disarray,” he said. Starting with the Crawford County Veterans Memorial in front of the courthouse, Digiacomo and other staff members updated the office’s digital records of veterans killed in action. Next, Digiacomo headed to the Forever Media studios to record the list. With 83 soldiers from World War I, 231 from World War II, 25 from the Korean War, 31 from the Vietnam War and 5 from the Persian Gulf and War on Terror era, the reading lasted about 1 minutes, according to Digiacomo, and will be available for broadcast during radio coverage of this year’s parade and future editions as well.
“It sets the tone for Memorial Day and what it’s all about — honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the values we hold as a country,” Digiacomo said. “The America that we know is still alive and these men have stamped their names on it, saying, ‘It was good enough for us to put our lives on the line — don’t screw the rest of it up.’”
