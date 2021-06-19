My father has been dead for 27 years. It sometimes seems like eons ago and other times, it's just like yesterday.
I think about him often — for any number of reasons.
This week I thought of him because Father's Day is coming up, a day set aside to honor our fathers and thank them for what they have done to help us become the persons we are. It's a day also to remember how fortunate we are to have (or had) the father know to us as "Dad."
I also thought of not just my father, but also my mother when the pastor gave his sermon on Sunday.
The sermon, which was very good, was about friends and their importance in our lives — and choosing friends such as Jesus, who will change our lives for the better.
However, during the sermon, he used an often-used phrase about friends and family.
He joked, "You can choose your friends, but you're stuck with your family."
My reaction was that I have never felt "stuck" with my family.
In fact, it's just the opposite. I feel very privileged to be part of my immediate family as well as my extended family.
They have been there for me in everything I've done and all that has happened to me, both good and bad. If they ever got disgusted with me, they were wise enough or caring enough not to tell me.
Well, my sister did tell me once that if I ever volunteered for one project again, I was on my own. I assured her that was the last time for that kind of project.
I thought about my family Sunday when my sister and I were at church doing last-minute preparation for His Work His Way, a ministry that serves people in the community.
Fourteen years ago I volunteered to be in charge of the kitchen, preparing meals for the volunteers.
Of course, that meant my family would be involved too. I never seem to do anything by myself.
At any rate, while Jane and I were arranging all the food items, my brother, Chuck, and sister-in-law, Judy, came in — bringing us lunch and then promptly doing what they could to help with the prep work.
It was just a good feeling, working with my siblings and thinking of how pleased my parents would be to see us working together.
Two of my nieces have also been involved and I'm thrilled over that too. Bonnie, my one niece, has helped so much that people asked me eagerly if she were coming. I was pleased to say she was.
It's just the way my family is — if I need help, they are there. That's why I never felt "stuck" with my family and thank God I was not any only child.
I am also thrilled to have the kind of friends that pastor was talking about in his sermon.
The friends who count are the ones who we can count on to be supportive, to listen to our problems and "vents" as well as share the joys and triumphs.
The real friends are those who care enough to take time to include people in their lives — no matter how busy they are.
Family and friends are like that — helping us do our best, feel confident and most of all, feel loved.
It's what our earthly fathers and heavenly Father teach us — that sharing and caring are the most important parts of everyday lives.
It has been said the best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother and my father did that.
I agree with that to some degree because I know the effects of happy relationships have on children.
But I think the other important thing dads do for their children is teach them how to love themselves — and appreciate others.
It's those kinds of fathers who help us realize how privileged we are to not feel "stuck" with a family, but to truly be glad to be a part of it.
Because having a family like mine truly makes me feel blessed every day — but even more so when I'm in the middle of one of my latest undertakings and my family shows up.
It really makes my week!
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.