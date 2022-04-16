Years ago I wrote an article about the many traditions of Easter; what they all mean and why families chose to pass them on to the next generation.
I wish I could remember all the reasons for each tradition, but I don’t — and obviously I am not curious enough to research it again.
One of my favorite pictures of my two kids is one of them dyeing Easter eggs. I love the intense look on their faces as they endeavored to change plain white eggs into beautiful pieces of art. We never did anything fancy like some families do, but the kids’ pride in their handiwork was just how my siblings and I felt when we dyed eggs when we were little.
The Easter egg hunt is another tradition which still excites little ones. I still love hearing kids laugh as they run to find the hidden treasures — and their excitement at finding some.
I’m not sure where the chocolate comes into the Easter story, but I am amazed at the marketing of Easter-themed candy. Do Reese’s peanut butter cups taste better because they’re shaped like Easter eggs? I do know it seems as though no Easter basket is complete without chocolate of some kind — except those made by practical people who realize one can live without chocolate.
I do remember the symbolism behind the new Easter outfit each year — the changing of old clothes and old ways for new beginnings and changed lives. For me, it’s especially fun to see the little ones all dressed up in their Easter finery, loving to show off their new outfits. The “Easter parade” of fashions is just fun to watch.
For others, Easter is not celebrated right without some of the old Easter songs such as “He Arose.” It reminded me of singing it as a teen and hearing all the voices blending to proclaim the Easter message.
Of course, there are many other wonderful songs which tell the story of that first Easter when Jesus rose from the dead and people saw his victory over death.
Through the years I have realized how devastated his followers must have been on the Saturday after when they couldn’t even see his body — when it seemed like all the light had gone from the world and they were left to pick up the pieces of their lives and move forward without the one who had played such an important role in their lives.
And then came Sunday — and the day we know as Easter, the day his followers learned Jesus had risen from the dead.
(On a side note, I wonder what would have happened if the women had not gone to the grave that Sunday. How long would it have been before people would have realized he had risen?)
People will dye the eggs, make the Easter baskets with chocolates, wear new clothes, eat ham for dinner, and celebrate all the miracles of Jesus.
And if they are really, really blessed they will sing a more recent Easter song, “Because He Lives.” It’s one which goes beyond the first Easter, but reminds us of why the day is important.
The song is a true reminder that the real reason we celebrate Easter is far more important than dyed eggs and chocolate and impacts our lives in ways eggs and chocolate can’t.
My hope is that as we celebrate Easter we remember why we take time each year to remember that first Easter and the joy of Easter after the devastation of Good Friday and Saturday.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was society and communities editor.