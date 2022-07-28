A city as remarkable as Meadville warrants an event like the one planned for Saturday at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC).
The 2022 ReMARCable Festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers a seemingly endless list of ways to have fun, both in the pool and out. Live music, pickleball, a scavenger hunt, scuba demonstrations, bingo, a bouncy house, roller skating, water polo, craft vendors — the day includes something for everyone and then some.
There’s even a diving contest for visitors who are up to the challenge.
Excitement was building Wednesday afternoon as kids practiced their skills inside the George J. Barco Aquatic Center, according to Aquatics Director Bill Pendergraft, who will be attending his first ReMARCable Festival since being hired late last year.
“Come down and show off your tricks on the diving board,” Pendergraft said. “You got a nice cannonball? Maybe a good can opener? A double flip, maybe? Whatever you can pull out of your pocket.
“Come on down,” he added.
MARC lifeguards will judge the contest, which starts at 11. a.m.
By that time, the full day of activities already will have seen the start of Treasures of Crawford, a scavenger hunt that will send teams across the county; a free introductory pickleball clinic; an aqua fitness class; and the opening of the vendors and flea market.
The pool-based activities planned for the day are intended to highlight current programs and programs that Pendergraft is hoping to launch soon, such as water polo. A recent grant award will fund the purchase of new nets and other equipment for the sport, so that participants no longer have to use hockey nets in the pool. Despite the makeshift conditions, Pendergraft said a few recent forays into water polo with the summer youth programs have been a hit.
“I can’t wait,” said Aaron Rekich, the MARC’s executive director. “I think it’s going to be a fantastic event that’s going to bring us together — just a good community appreciation event.”
If the MARC’s appreciation for the community that supports it were gauged in hotdogs, Saturday would demand quite the measuring stick. As in years past, Dick Astor, vice chair of the board that oversees the MARC, will be behind the grill and will be handing out free hotdogs, chips and cookies for visitors.
“When these people are hungry, man — they come and they eat,” Astor said, marveling at the more than 400 hotdogs he had stocked up in anticipation of Saturday crowds. “We’ve had some horrible things happen. We lost the roof over the winter — that was huge. Since then, we’ve rallied, the community has rallied.”
The roof damage left “the only pool in town” available for public use, as Astor described it, unavailable for more than three months.
During heavy snowfall on Jan. 17, the 19-year-old canvas roof of the Barco Aquatic Center was damaged, leaving portions torn away from the metal framework in each of six sections that span the building. Following the damage, the indoor pool remained closed until installation of a new exterior roof was completed in late April. The project cost $235,000.
“This,” Astor continued, referring to the ReMARCable Festival, “is really just to thank the community for being supportive.”
Despite the unexpected expense due to the roof replacement, the MARC’s financial status is “fantastic” just three months later, according to Rekich.
“2022 has been a really good year for us,” he said. “It helps when there’s no rain. That makes or breaks the year — the weather in the summer.”
Revenue from hockey rink activities and swim team usage is generally predictable, but swimming pool admission revenue varies significantly with the weather.
“It’s been hot and it’s been dry,” Rekich noted, “and kids and parents have really supported us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.