Remarkably, Janelle Mescall and her sons Nathan, 5, and A.J., 9, made the nearly two-hour drive from DuBois to Crawford County on Saturday.
They were headed to Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) for the ReMARCable Festival, which Mescall had heard about from an aunt who lives in the area and was planning to bring her grandchildren.
“She told us about this and we thought, ‘Oh, this sounds like fun,” said Mescall, wearing jeans rolled up to just below her knees and an olive green shirt.
Standing just short of where the water lapped on the gently sloping entry to the children’s play area in the MARC’s outdoor pool, Mescall said the event lived up to expectations in terms of fun. A quick look to the shallow area a few feet away offered confirmation: Under the interactive water feature that sprays water from a maze of bright red pipes extending over the pool, Nathan, his eyes closed and mouth agape, was adjusting his position so the waterfall fell just right on his head and back while A.J. and their cousin Camden Recker, 5, of Saegertown splashed nearby.
Mescall had but one regret.
“I should have brought my own swimsuit,” she said with a laugh. “It’s really nice.”
Nice and busy: with activities planned from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., MARC officials put both the facility and its visitors through their paces on Saturday. Fun was planned from the pickleball courts to the hockey rink, which was playing the role of a roller rink on this day. The play included much more than your run-of-the-mill swimming: There were also scuba demonstrations, chances to try water polo and kayaking, a line of emergency and construction vehicles for climbing on that seemed to stretch to the horizon, pick-up hockey, roller skating, bouncy houses, free hot dogs to keep everyone fueled up and even music near the outdoor pool.
The event turned out nicely for the MARC as well as for the many community members who attended the all-day affair — the first 50 receiving free pool admission and others entering for just $1 instead of the usual $5.
“It was an even better day than I thought it would be,” said Susan Trucco, a board member of the foundation that helps support the MARC.
For the second year in a row, Trucco and other foundation volunteers organized the Treasures of Crawford scavenger hunt to raise funds for the complex. Teams paid $120 for a chance to win the competition’s prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250.
Ryan DeArment, who chairs the foundation’s board, said that after expenses the effort had raised about $5,000 that will benefit the MARC and other area nonprofits. The three winning scavenger hunt teams, he explained, all donated their winnings, with the first place prize going back to the MARC’s foundation, second place going to Crawford County Youth Hockey Association, and third going to the Academy Theatre.
The members of “MARC Mermaids,” the winning scavenger hunt team, explained that the decision to donate the winnings back was an easy one.
“We had fun doing it, and it’s for a great cause,” said team member Diana Catalano. “We’re all 5:30-in-the-morning swimmers.”
Clues sent the various teams all over the Meadville area and beyond in search of everything from a receipt from one of the event sponsors to a sign near French Creek in the Saegertown area that informs visitors how many varieties of mussels can be found in the river, recalled Catalano and her teammates, Becky Dunford, Barb Wetzel and Cindy Trypus.
While they found the sign easily enough, getting a photo proved tougher than they expected — a passer-by they asked for help told them he had never used a smart phone and didn’t know how to operate one.
“It took a while,” Wetzel said, “because he had never done it before.”
There were other challenges as well — Wetzel showed off a skinned knee, and she, Catalano, and Trypus were apologetic for having stressed out the driver, Dunford.
“We stayed safe,” Dunford said.
Another of the day’s winners was 7-year-old Elijah Wess of Richardson, Texas. On an extended visit with his grandparents in Conneautville, Wess said the informal diving competition was fun.
“I did a pencil jump, a dive and a belly flop,” he said. The belly flop that sealed the competition, he added, “kind of” hurt, but was worth it for the win.
As the day wore on, Wess found himself in much the same position as many MARC visitors on the day. His two younger siblings were getting a bit worn out by all the fun, and Wess himself looked a bit tired, but there was still more fun on the schedule — so much fun, in fact, that even the champion belly flopper would be hard pressed to experience it all.
As his mom, Kellie Schmalzried Wess, helped his younger sisters get ready to go, Elijah gazed around the deck of the indoor pool, trying to remember how to get back to the hockey rink next door.
“When is rollerblading?” he asked.
