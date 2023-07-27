Saturday won’t be just any day at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), but a ReMARCable one, according to Aaron Rekich, its executive director.
Saturday is the fifth “Meadville is ReMARCable,” a free family-friendly event with a variety of activities from noon to 5 p.m. at 800 Thurston Road.
The MARC offers year-round fun for Meadville and the surrounding area. Its 54-acre site has swimming pools, a skate park, soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts and picnic shelters along with wooded trails. In the winter, it offers hockey, curling and public skating sessions.
“We want people to come out, see all our amenities, and maybe they’ll try something new,” Rekich said. “It’s what the MARC is about — developing new communities (of patrons), keeping people health and keeping people active.”
From 500 to 600 people are expected show up on Saturday, according to Rekich.
“It’s really our community appreciation day to thank everybody who supports us — patrons and sponsors” he said.
Events are between noon and 5 p.m., though a couple of do start before noon — aqua aerobics at 8 a.m. and a roller hockey pickup game at 11.
There’s free admission at the MARC from noon to 5 p.m. with the schedule:
• Swimming from noon to 5 p.m.
• Roller skating at noon ($3 skate rental, if skates are needed).
• Castle Ball, a combination of Capture the Flag and dodge ball, at 1 p.m.
• Self-defense class at 2 p.m. (first half-hour is for children, second half-hour is for adults).
• Foam dart target practice at 3 p.m.
“We’re also going to have a surprise band at 2 p.m. at the pool pavilion,” Rekich said, declining to name the band in order to keep the surprise.
“In the band are people in the community everybody will know, but they haven’t played together,” he added.
The MARC grounds, too, will have a variety of special items for the day including free hot dogs for those attending.
The ever-popular “Touch a Truck” will be there with a chance for children to see a tri-axle truck, a dump truck, a fire truck, a police car, a cement mixer truck, a school bus, an ambulance, and a radio station truck up close.
There also will be carnival and corn hole games, a craft station, a photo booth, a bouncy house, and vendors on site.
