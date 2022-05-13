As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America returns this spring to northwestern Pennsylvania with events designed to inspire active learning.
“This is a great way to elevate our community partners. Local libraries, community learning centers and studios, museums and schools are all doing great things and engaging students in hands-on learning events. During Remake Learning Days we get to highlight that innovation and become a connected community helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a life-long passion and a possible career path for our youth,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, spokesperson of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA.
The events are taking place in partnership with intermediate units, including Northwest Tri-County IU No. 5. These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school), organizers said. The majority of events are free.
Upcoming events include:
• Thursday: Library After Hours, Meadville Public Library, 6 p.m.
• May 23: Swim into Summer with STEAM, Cambridge Springs, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
An art program at Stone Memorial Library, Conneautville, is planned but a date has not been set.
