FRANKLIN — The Venango County Coroner’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains.
The skeletal remains were found Friday in Oil Creek State Park, Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed to The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday. Oil Creek State Park is a 6,250-acre state park along Oil Creek in Venango County. Rugh confirmed the remains are undergoing further examination and analysis at Mercyhurst University’s Forensic Anthropology Department in Erie.
Pennsylvania State Police at Franklin also are assisting in investigating the case. No additional details are available as of Tuesday evening.