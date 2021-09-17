Various Crawford County residents once more will walk laps in support of the fight against cancer. However, the return of Relay for Life this year will not be without its changes, even if most of those are behind the scenes.
This year's iteration, set to be held Sept. 25 from 3 to 10 p.m., is only possible due to many county participants stepping up to organize the relay. Traditionally a paid employee from the American Cancer Society assists volunteers in setting up the event, but cutbacks in recent years saw that position eliminated for the county.
"So really the options were not to have a Relay for Life in Meadville in Crawford County and be absorbed into a larger city, or do a Relay for Life do-it-yourself," said Tiffany Donor, a longtime participant in the relay who has taken on the role of event manager for this year.
The relay walkers of Crawford County opted for that second option, pulling together all that was needed for the fundraiser mostly on their own.
That isn't to say the American Cancer Society isn't providing support and help. Donor's position as event manager means she acts as a point person between the society and the organizers.
Still, it was quite the change for those involved in the relay. Mary Lynn Mauri, a relay participant and organizer, said the paid worker from the society typically acted as an important source of information for the event, able to give quick and easy answers to questions.
Now, Mauri said, questions the organizers can't figure out on their own have to be directed to the corporate office of the American Cancer Society. While she said the group has been very responsive in getting back to the volunteers, it has created a lag in communication.
Compounding this issue is that the local relay doesn't have as many people who were involved in the leadership team as past years, Mauri said, meaning the process of organizing the event was new to several of those involved.
April Archacki, captain of Team Family Affair, said setting up the event on their own was "overwhelming" for the volunteers.
"There's a lot of organization and stuff we didn't realize was there," she said.
As a result of the difficulties, Donor said this year's relay will be a bit smaller in some areas. Rather than each team having its own tent with separate fundraisers — and a competition to see which team raises the most — all of the relay walkers will come together under one tent and combine their fundraising.
Further, the location of the relay will be changing as well, moving from the Crawford County Fairgrounds to the soccer field located at 180 Mercer St. in Meadville.
"We're getting our feet wet," Donor said while talking about the smaller scale. "We're pretty much starting from scratch."
What won't be changing are the intentions and solemn mission of the relay. Relay for Life is an important fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, providing money for everything from cancer research to helping provide rides to those fighting cancer to doctor's appointments.
This year's relay will still involve the Survivor Walk and Luminaria ceremony, which are set to take place at 6 p.m. and at dusk, respectively.
The Survivor Walk sees people who have won their fight against cancer take a lap around the relay track, all the while participants cheer for them.
"We honor them, we cheer for them, we hoop and hollar for them as they walk a lap of victory around the track," Donor said.
By contrast, the Luminaria is a silent walk, with relay participants holding paper bags with lights inside.
"That is such a moving, emotional walk that ... if you come for that, you'll be hooked on Relay," Donor said.
Across the entirety of the relay, the teams will hold raffles, sell baked goods and perform other fundraising efforts. A total of 14 teams are so far confirmed for the event, which Donor said is around the same number as in recent years.
"Fourteen teams for Crawford County, that's pretty good," she said. "We're excited about the turnout we've had."
Team sizes can vary wildly, ranging from only two or three people to dozens. Karen Custard, co-captain of Team Blue Grips, said she has around 25 people confirmed to take part this year, and may have more sign up before next week.
Team Blue Grips is made up of employees from hand-tool maker Channellock Inc., and workers are even offered savings on their health insurance if they take part in the relay. Custard said she's had years where as many as 80 people have participated in Relay for Life through the team.
While Custard does take advantage of the insurance credit, she has a more personal reason to take part in the relay.
"I also have a best friend and mother-in-law that beat cancer and sent it packing," she said. "So it's getting to the point it hits very close to home."
Team Blue Grips will be participating in a multi-team basket auction this year, offering up a tool roll bag and four-piece tool kit. They'll also be selling magnetic ribbons as a fundraiser.
Although fundraising is an important aspect of Relay for Life, Donor said the event also provides a sense of community for those dealing with cancer.
"Nobody should feel alone, and nobody should feel alone especially when they're going through something as awful as cancer," she said.
That sense of community has led to a final change. Recognizing that the event involves people from across the county, not just Meadville, the formal name of the local event has been changed from Relay for Life of Meadville to Relay for Life of Crawford County.
Anyone interested in taking part in the relay still has the opportunity to register. Teams can be registered online at acsevents.org, while those looking to join an existing team can ask on the Relay for Life of Crawford County Facebook page.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.