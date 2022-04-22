CONNEAUT LAKE — Registration is now open for participants in this year’s His Work His Way community project.
His Work His Way is a Christian organization which conducts an annual day camp for volunteers to provide help with home repairs and maintenance for low-income homeowners and senior citizens in the Conneaut Lake area.
This year’s camp is June 13 to 17.
Deadline for homeowners to apply for help this year is May 1. Applications are available to local churches or by visiting hisworkhisway.org.
More volunteers are needed to work on the projects. Volunteers must be at least 12 years of age.
Mike Krepps, president of the board of directors, said he would like to see more younger people involved and encourages youth directors of area churches to consider having some of their teens participate. Teens work with adults who spend time teaching some skills if needed (such as carpentry, painting, etc.). It also is an opportunity for teens to learn leadership skills and develop some good work habits.
Volunteers may work every day or, if unable to attend daily, work as many days as they can.
Deadline for volunteers to register is May 26.
Krepps said the deadlines for registering are important because plans must be coordinated as to which projects can be done and by which volunteers.
Each day of the camp begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and concludes with dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Volunteers also are needed-to help prepare and serve the meals.
• More information: Call Krepps at (814) 382-9862 or Paul at (814) 573-7930 about volunteering to work, or (814) 337-6377 about helping in the kitchen.