There’s now less than two weeks to register needy children for the annual Jimmy Moore Christmas Party.
Preregistration is required for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party on Dec. 17, according to Nancy Mangilo Bittner, chair of the event.
Registration applications are available by emailing mangilo@zoominternet.net. All information must be completed and returned by Nov. 30.
Tax-deductible donations may be made with checks payable to Jimmy Moore Fund. Donations are to be mailed to Nancy Mangilo-Bittner, 379 Cole Drive, Meadville, PA 16335.
