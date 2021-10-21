Begin your Halloween celebrations by exploring the spiritual realm with three registered mediums from world-renowned Lily Dale, New York, at the Academy Theatre on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
The Rev. Celeste Elliott, the Rev. Colleen Vanderzyden, and Kimberly Kelleher will spend the evening with the audience by exploring messages from "the other side."
Kelleher began her quest on the path of spiritualism in 1992. She is an active member of Church of the Living Spirit in Lily Dale and a member of the mediums league. She has a master of science degree in education with over 20 years of teaching and program development. She is a board-certified naturopath, N.D., Ph.D.
Elliott was born and raised in northeastern Ohio. She grew up around the metaphysical and Spiritualist community. She studied mediumship in traditional development circles and workshops. After graduate school, she attended and was ordained through the Fellowships of the Spirit School in Cassadaga, New York. She’s a year-round resident of Lily Dale. In the off-season, she travels to serve churches, teach and demonstrate mediumship.
Vanderzyden’s passion is helping people with personal and spiritual transformation. She is a certified spiritual life coach, healer and professional violinist. With over 30 years of teaching experience, she enjoys presenting inspiring and empowering workshops. She hosts the international radio and TV show, “Creating An Inspired Life,” on A1R Psychic Radio and Moonstruck TV.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors, with a $2 pre-sale ticket discount available until the close of the box office on Oct. 29. All three spiritualists will hold private readings on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $100 a session.
• To order tickets or book a private reading: Call (814) 337-8000, visit theacademytheatre.org, or stop by 275 Chestnut St.