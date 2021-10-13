Monday is the last day for Crawford County residents to either register to vote in the Nov. 2 election or for registered voters to make any changes to their registration.
Voter registration or changes to registration may be done in person at the Crawford County Election and Voters Services Office inside the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
It also may be done online at vote.pa.gov, but any changes done online must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Monday in order to vote Nov. 2.
Forms may be downloaded from the state website and mailed. Traditional paper voter registration forms must be received at the office by the close of business Monday.