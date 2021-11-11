Crawford County Register and Recorder’s Office collected more than $921,000 during October, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $921,907.57 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $5,945.50.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,800.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,700.
• Writ tax sent to state, $449.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $32,964.75.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $19,561.17.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $235,534.40.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $2,616.78.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $230,823.71.
• Commissions on collections — local realty, turned over to county, $4,710.69.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $20,340.
• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $15.57.
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $10,256.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,288.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $351,566.83.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $1,157.17.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $160.