Crawford County Register and Recorder’s Office collected more than $921,000 during October, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.

Of the $921,907.57 collected, disbursement was as follows:

• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $5,945.50.

• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,800.

• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,700.

• Writ tax sent to state, $449.

• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $32,964.75.

• Recording fees turned over to county, $19,561.17.

• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $235,534.40.

• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $2,616.78.

• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $230,823.71.

• Commissions on collections — local realty, turned over to county, $4,710.69.

• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $20,340.

• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $15.57.

• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $10,256.

• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,288.

• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $351,566.83.

• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $1,157.17.

• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $160.

