Crawford County Register and Recorder’s office collected more than $902,000 during June, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $902,833.47 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,463.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $2,146.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $3,219.
• Writ tax sent to state, $542.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $38,277.75.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $23,223.51.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $198,183.66.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $3,002.05.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $194,219.96.
• Commissions on collections — local realty, $3,963.70.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $24,580.
• Writ tax commission, $20.16.
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $5,321.50.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $925.75.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $394,924.59.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $3,705.84.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $115.