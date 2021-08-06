The Crawford County Register and Recorder’s Office collected more than $1,083,000 during July, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $1,083,287.74 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,313.50.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,980.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,970.
• Writ tax sent to, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, $496.50.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, $36,064.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $20,962.02.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $262,421.13.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $1,981.84.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $257,172.71.
• Local realty commission on collections turned over to county, $5,248.42.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $22,420.
• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $18.50.
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $5,798.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, $1,167.25.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $456,154.25.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $1,974.62.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $145.