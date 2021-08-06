The Crawford County Register and Recorder’s Office collected more than $1,083,000 during July, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.

Of the $1,083,287.74 collected, disbursement was as follows:

• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,313.50.

• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,980.

• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,970.

• Writ tax sent to, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, $496.50.

• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, $36,064.

• Recording fees turned over to county, $20,962.02.

• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $262,421.13.

• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $1,981.84.

• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $257,172.71.

• Local realty commission on collections turned over to county, $5,248.42.

• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $22,420.

• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $18.50.

• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $5,798.

• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, $1,167.25.

• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $456,154.25.

• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $1,974.62.

• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $145.

