Crawford County Register and Recorder’s office collected more than $1,406,000 during November, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.

Of the $1,406,805.10 collected, disbursement was as follows:

• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,141.

• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $2,016.

• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $3,024.

• Writ tax sent to state, $507.50.

• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $34,816.25.

• Recording fees turned over to county, $22,035.02.

• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $372,220.36.

• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $2,355.34.

• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $365,027.52.

• Local realty commission on collections turned over to county, $7,449.56.

• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $21,500.

• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $19.73.

• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $9,404.

• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,247.75.

• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $557,128.34.

• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $1,757.73.

• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $155.

