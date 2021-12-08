Crawford County Register and Recorder’s office collected more than $1,406,000 during November, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $1,406,805.10 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,141.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $2,016.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $3,024.
• Writ tax sent to state, $507.50.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $34,816.25.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $22,035.02.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $372,220.36.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $2,355.34.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $365,027.52.
• Local realty commission on collections turned over to county, $7,449.56.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $21,500.
• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $19.73.
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $9,404.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,247.75.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $557,128.34.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $1,757.73.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $155.