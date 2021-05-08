Crawford County Register and Recorder’s Office collected more than $975,000 during April, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $975,047.51 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $5,612.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,898.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,847.
• Writ tax sent to state, $480.50.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $33,608.75.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $19,588.54.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $226,025.51.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $1,842.74.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $221,504.99.
• Commissions on collections — local realty, $4,520.52.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $20,400.
• Writ tax commission, $20.72.
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $5,565.50.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,127.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $426,917.29.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $2,948.45.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $140.