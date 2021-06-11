Crawford County Register and Recorder’s office collected more than $948,000 during May, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $948,548.03 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,532.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,982.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,973.
• Writ tax sent to state, $498.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $35,983.50.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $22,252.78.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $300,204.66.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $2,260.26.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $296,284.02.
• Commissions on collections — local realty, $6,046.64.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $25,080.
• Writ tax commission, $17.64.
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $4,226.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $805.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $241,167.94.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $2,134.59.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $100.