Crawford County Register and Recorder’s office collected more than $948,000 during May, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.

Of the $948,548.03 collected, disbursement was as follows:

• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,532.

• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,982.

• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,973.

• Writ tax sent to state, $498.

• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $35,983.50.

• Recording fees turned over to county, $22,252.78.

• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $300,204.66.

• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $2,260.26.

• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $296,284.02.

• Commissions on collections — local realty, $6,046.64.

• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $25,080.

• Writ tax commission, $17.64.

• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $4,226.

• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $805.

• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $241,167.94.

• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $2,134.59.

• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $100.

