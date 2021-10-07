Crawford County Register and Recorder’s office collected more than $864,000 during September, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.

Of the $864,286.58 collected, disbursement was as follows:

• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,221.50.

• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,984.

• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,976.

• Writ tax sent to state, $496.50.

• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $35,420.

• Recording fees turned over to county, $22,677.77.

• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $261,677.93.

• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $3,056.95.

• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $258,083.30.

• Commissions on collections — local realty, $5,267.05.

• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $24,220.

• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $18.80.

• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $4,995.50.

• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $885.50.

• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $235,033.36.

• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $1,162.42.

• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $110.

