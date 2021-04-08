Crawford County Register and Recorder’s Office collected more than $1,085,000 during March, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $1,085,238.32 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $6,256.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $2,118.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $3,177.
• Writ tax sent to state, $531.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $38,076.50.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $23,160.96.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $184,273.55.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $866.43.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $182,421.02.
• Commissions on collections — local realty, $3,722.91.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $23,820.
• Writ tax commission, $19.53
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $7,338.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,408.75.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $589,690.69.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $18,182.98.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $175.