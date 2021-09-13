Tuesday is the last day all potential bidders may register for the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s annual tax upset sale Sept. 24.
As of Friday, 58 bidders had preregistered for the bureau's annual tax upset sale of properties — those with unpaid real estate taxes dating back three years ago or more.
All bidders are required to preregister due to Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021, a new state law that went into effect Aug. 31.
The new law requires all bidders at tax upset and judicial sales to register at least 10 days in advance of any sale, according to Christine Krzysiak, the bureau's director.
There is a $10 filing fee for each bidder to cover bureau costs in providing a list of the registered bidders to the municipalities 10 days in advance of any sale, she said.
In order to register, a completed bidder registration form and all associated paperwork must be submitted in person by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the bureau office within the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Bidder registration forms are online at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer and at the bureau’s office.
Full registration requirements are the completed bidder registration form; a copy of photo identification; an affidavit of the bidder that is signed and notarized; a copy of the sale conditions and instructions; and a $10 nonrefundable bidder registration fee in certified funds only. Certified funds are a certified check, cashier’s check, money order or cash.
• More information: Call (814) 333-7332 or visit the office at the courthouse.
