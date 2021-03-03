Crawford County Register and Recorder’s Office collected more than $2,586,000 during February, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.
Of the $2,586,546.77 collected, disbursement was as follows:
• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $4,312.50.
• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,514.
• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,271.
• Writ tax sent to state, $381.
• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $27,611.50.
• Recording fees turned over to county, $16,518.75.
• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $86,642.95.
• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $1,940.77.
• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $84,910.09.
• Commissions on collections — local realty, $1,732.86.
• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $17,080.
• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $5,782.
• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,086.75.
• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $2,322,431.95.
• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $12,181.52.
• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $135.