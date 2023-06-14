Crawford County Register and Recorder’s office collected more than $903,000 during May, according to Beth M. Forbes, register and recorder.

Of the $903,907.78 collected, disbursement was as follows:

• Affordable Housing Fund turned over to county, $4,703.50.

• County Records Improvement Fund turned over to county, $1,478.

• Recorder of Deeds Records Improvement Fund, $2,217.

• Writ tax sent to state, $366.50.

• Judicial Computer System and Access to Justice fees on recordings sent to state, $25,438.

• Recording fees turned over to county, $16,317.05.

• State realty transfer tax deposited into a state account, $247,682.69.

• State realty transfer tax commission turned over to county, $1,164.61.

• Local realty transfer tax share sent to municipalities and school districts, $243,435.49.

• Local realty commission on collections turned over to county, $4,968.10.

• Uniform Parcel Identification Fee turned over to county, $16,600.

• Writ tax commission turned over to county, $13.40.

• Register of Wills fees turned over to county, $6,440.50.

• JCS/ATJ fees on estates sent to state, $1,328.25.

• Inheritance tax deposited into a state account, $330,493.24.

• Inheritance tax commission turned over to county, $1,096.45.

• Computerization and document reproduction fee for Register of Wills, $165.

