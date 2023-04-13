HARRISBURG — Crawford County and other counties in northwestern Pennsylvania will benefit from $4 million in grant funding for the establishment of regional recovery hubs across the state.
The grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs are to enhance resources for individuals in recovery and to promote recovery within communities. The grants will run from July 1 this year through Sept. 29, 2024.
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is getting $500,000 for services in Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence and Venango counties as well as 18 other counties in the region.
Erie County Office of Drug & Alcohol Abuse is getting its own $500,000 grant.
The grants will allow each regional recovery hub to conduct an initial needs assessment for recovery support services in their specific region, including an estimate of individuals in need of services and an analysis of their availability and accessibility.
In addition, the hubs will develop a strategic plan, partnering with local organizations, to focus on the importance of supporting multiple pathways to and through recovery. They also will promote recovery services in areas including peer support, family support and self-care.
The hubs are designed to have a Recovery-Oriented System of Care, a coordinated network of community-based services and supports that is person-centered to improve the health, wellness and quality of life for individuals in recovery.
“Recovery needs may not be same in Altoona as they are in Allentown,” said Dr. Latika Davis-Jones, acting secretary for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. “This will allow for each region to tailor their recovery supports by conducting ongoing needs assessments based on their area’s priorities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.