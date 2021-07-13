Meadville Redevelopment Authority has been named one of four winners in a nationwide competition designed to spur the use and development of land banks in city planning, the Center for Community Progress announced last week.
The authority, by far the smallest in terms of scope of the winning organizations, will receive $75,000 in expert technical assistance and $10,000 in funding for a local nonprofit that will assist in the formation of a land bank.
The Land Bank Incubator Scholarship Program is a new program offered by the Center for Community Progress, a national nonprofit that helps communities address vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties. The other organizations that make up the first group of scholarship recipients along with Meadville are the city of Montgomery, Alabama, and two organizations leading reform of land bank legislation in midwestern states: Prosperity Indiana and Central Illinois Land Bank Authority.
“The Redevelopment Authority is looking forward to tapping into the Center for Community Progress’ experience and expertise in working with land banks across the nation,” said Maryann Menanno, the city’s director of community development. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the city of Meadville and its residents.”
Land banks are typically used by nonprofits or municipal agencies like the Redevelopment Authority to convert vacant, abandoned or blighted properties from tax delinquent eyesores into productive parts of the community.
“The Great Recession proved that land banks are an innovative, impactful tool for virtually any community and can play a central role in repairing our neighborhoods through equitable, inclusive development that uplifts all people,” said Akilah Watkins, Center for Community Progress president and CEO, in announcing the winners.
With the award announcement, plans are in the works to bring Community Progress land bank experts to Meadville for a series of meetings in October with officials from Crawford County and Crawford Central School District as well as the public. Times and locations for the meetings will be announced early in the fall, Menanno said.
Under state law, land banks can be granted certain advantages in acquiring blighted properties. For instance, a potential agreement with Crawford County would allow the authority to purchase blighted properties that would otherwise go up for auction in a judicial sale. In addition, if the taxing bodies agree, the land bank could retain up to 50 percent of tax revenue for five years when it successfully acquires, remediates and sells a property, thus returning it to the tax rolls.
Part of the goal of the October meetings, Menanno said, is to win support for the land bank plan from the county and school district, which would have to be willing to surrender half of their potential tax revenue on the parcels for five years to the authority. The tax revenue enables the authority to keep the land bank going, providing additional funds with which to acquire more properties. Operating a land bank without such funding is possible, according to Menanno, but extremely challenging.
Aware of concerns that the land bank’s “trump card” at county judicial sales could be perceived as unfair to private developers, Menanno said the Redevelopment Authority would only be pursuing “the worst of the worst” properties in the city.
In addition, there simply isn’t enough money for the authority to buy many properties. In a presentation to Crawford Central last spring, Menanno said that 31 city properties had come up for judicial sale, with all encumbrances, including liens and mortgages — with the exception of federal liens — removed via approval of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Of the 31 properties, the authority would likely have purchased three, according to Menanno. As for the possibility of taxing bodies giving up 50 percent of their revenue for a rehabilitated property, she said the long-term benefits of a productive parcel on the tax rolls are sure to outweigh the five-year revenue hit.
Properties come up for judicial sale due to years of unpaid taxes, so half of some tax revenue may be more appealing to the taxing bodies than no revenue at all.
Another factor making the proposal more palatable may be that the amount of revenue in question is relatively minor, according to Menanno. For instance, had the authority purchased the three properties that fit its profile in recent judicial sales and the taxing bodies agreed to let the authority take half of the tax revenue, Crawford Central would have missed out on $3,500. The county and the city would each have lost out on a little less than $1,500.
