CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Residents in the borough could get free smoke alarms from the American Red Cross.
Mary Rogers, executive director of the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross, attended Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s Monday meeting to talk about providing and installing the free smoke alarms.
Representatives of the Red Cross will canvass the borough on Oct. 20 as part of the Sound the Alarm program. They will leave informational fliers on doors, and students will receive fliers at school.
Rogers said Red Cross volunteers will be wearing Red Cross apparel and will have identification.
The Sound the Alarm program offers free home fire safety information and smoke alarm installations, as it is safe to do so.
The Red Cross will install the smoke alarms and provide safety information on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in getting a smoke alarm are asked to make an appointment by calling (814) 240-7667.
“We want to make your community a little safer by installing smoke alarms,” Rogers told council members.
Rogers added the Red Cross is also looking for volunteers in general and to help install the smoke alarms. Anyone interested is asked to call the number listed above.
In other news, Borough Manager Sandy Pude reported she and Borough Foreman John Dine met with representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT_ about the sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible ramps along Venango Avenue. The latest plan is to connect a new section of sidewalk with the existing sidewalk on the northwest side of Venango Avenue near the Trolley Station. The new sidewalk will extend to the intersection with Railroad Street. The cement barriers by the railroad crossing gate will be removed, and a curb will be installed. The borough will have to sign an agreement for the new section, stating the borough will maintain snow removal. Pude will follow up when she receives a copy of the agreement.
Pude also reported:
• The estimated liquid fuels allocation for 2022 would be $63,846.75. Liquid fuels money is for street/road maintenance.
• The borough has received $11,592 in state aid for it pension plans for uniformed and non-uniformed employees. The borough’s 2021 contribution was only $10,802; therefore, $790.82 will be returned to the state.
• The borough has received the Foreign Fire Insurance allocation for 2021 in the amount of $8,349.46. That money, as well as yearly allocations, will be turned over to the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
• PennDOT is expected to resurface the deck on the Grant Street Bridge this week.
• The storm water sewer project on Glen Avenue has been completed, and a final inspection will be provided.
• The Church Street Culvert Project is ongoing. The new box culvert was expected to be installed on Friday and the cement head walls were expected to be poured today. The contractor found a large chunk of concrete on the north side of the street, but the borough has not received an estimate on additional work to remove it.
In another matter, Councilwoman Delores Hale asked to delay action on a Water Service Termination Agreement with the Cambridge Area Joint Authority until she talks to the borough solicitor. Hale is also a member of the authority.
Councilman Pat Mahon reported the handicapped-accessible sidewalk on Canfield Street, on the elementary school side, is not even. Pude will ask borough crews to check it.
Also, Councilman Brian Harmon reported that two residents had damage because wet leaves were clogging catch basins. Pude said borough workers routinely check the catch basins, but she would let them know about the problem.