The American Red Cross has set a number of blood drives this month in Crawford County.
The drives are:
• Feb. 14 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lew Davies Community Building, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville.
• Feb. 20 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Philip Parish Center, 401 S. Mercer St., Linesville.
• Feb. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958, 206 St. John St., Titusville.
• Feb. 28 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Davies building.
