The American Red Cross is conducting blood drives at several locations this month.
• Tuesday: Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Ave., from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the bingo hall.
• Friday: Conneaut Amish Community Building, 13380 Rundelltown Road, Conneautville, 2 to 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
• July 19: West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Hall, 20607 Ryan Road, Meadville, 1 to 6 p.m.
• July 25: Meadville Community Center, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the bingo hall.
• July 27: Guardian Elder Care, 81 Dillon Drive, Titusville, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the dining hall.
• More information: Visit redcrossblood.org.
