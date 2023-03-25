Today is a day of reckoning and wrecking at Meadville Area Senior High School.
The 16th RoboBOTS tournament is set with a total of 26 teams from 13 schools in Crawford, Erie and Mercer Counties slated to compete, which is down slightly from what was anticipated. Originally, 31 teams from 14 schools were scheduled to participate.
Admission to the tournament is free. Doors at the school open at 8 a.m. with the tournament starting at 9.
In RoboBOTS, high school and middle school students design and build 15-pound robots that battle for supremacy in a daylong, double-elimination tournament.
The northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) started the program during the 2006-07 academic year to spark student interest in technical careers.
The students get hands-on experience in building the robots which reinforces the math and science they’ve learned in the classroom, according to Nate Bahurinsky.
Bahurinsky, who is vice president of operations at Peters Heat Treat Inc., volunteers as coordinator of the tournament.
“The RoboBOTS experience hopefully keeps the younger generation interested in manufacturing careers,” he said. “A number of the kids in the competition want to go off to college to be engineers, but we hope to get others interested in careers in trades.”
Robots of all different shapes, sizes and combinations will battle it out inside the plexiglass arena set up in the school’s gymnasium.
The event pulls in a crowd of 1,200 or more throughout the course of the day — drawing interest from all ages.
“People are looking forward to it,” said Tami Adams, executive director of the local NTMA chapter. “I was at Allegheny College the other day for NTMA where there was a career fair held for eighth-grade students and they said they were all excited to go watch.”
The local tooling and machining industry helps RoboBOTS through sponsoring teams and having employees serve as mentors.
Volunteers from the local NTMA chapter’s firms, plus other area companies and schools, work to make the RoboBOTS program a successful experience for the kids.
RoboBOTS has been a key factor in trying to build interest in local manufacturing-related careers since Crawford County has a heavier reliance on manufacturing than other parts of Pennsylvania and the country.
About 24 percent of all jobs based in the county are related to manufacturing. That number compares to about 9.3 percent of all jobs in Pennsylvania being related to manufacturing and about 8.5 percent nationally.
Many of the county’s tooling and machining shops are suppliers of tools, equipment and parts to major manufacturers.
