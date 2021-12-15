SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Real estate taxes in Sadsbury Township will increase for the first time in five years under a 2022 budget approved Tuesday by the township's supervisors.
The $1.25 million budget was approved 2-0 with supervisors Kevin VanHonk and Bonnie Heil Smith voting for the budget. Chairman Lyle Hoovler was absent because of an illness.
The budget includes a 0.5-mill real estate tax increase, raising millage from the current 4.5 to 5.0 mills for 2022. The real estate tax increase for next year is the first for Sadsbury Township since the 2018 budget.
However, the new budget eliminates a street light assessment for properties, but increases the fire hydrant assessment.
"It was a very tough year," VanHonk, vice chairman of the board, said following the meeting.
"Everything is costing more money," VanHonk said. "We put money in an equipment fund every year. Over the last 10 or 12 years, we've decided we're going to stay on top of things. We're on an equipment replacement program — we've replaced trucks, we've replaced the backhoe, we've done a lot. Every year we put in 'X' amount of dollars into this (equipment) fund so we can pay for stuff when it comes due."
VanHonk noted health insurance rates for the township increased about 7 percent with the premium forecast to be $126,000 for 2022.
"Health care costs are up, but we decided not to pass it along to employees," VanHonk said.
The township had six employees covered by health insurance, but it will lower to five in 2022 as one will age into Medicare eligibility.
The township has a police department with a total of eight full- and part-time officers. The police department is projected to cost $320,000 out of a total public safety budget of $364,500 for 2022.
VanHonk noted the township added a fourth full-time road department employee in 2021 and added a part-time zoning officer. The township's total budget public works budget will be $320,900 for 2022.
With the 0.5-mill increase in real estate taxes in 2022, a property with a real estate assessment of $23,500 will see township real estate property taxes will rise by $11.75. Township real estate taxes on that $23,500 assessment, which is Crawford Count's median assessment, will go from $105.75 this year to $117.50 in 2022.
However, the budget does eliminate a street light assessment for 2022.
The township had issued approximately 900 street light assessment bills with the bulk of them in the $20 to $100 range, according to Rose Mumau, the township's secretary. The cost is based on road frontage of a property, though there were more than 100 with assessments of $100 to $200, Mumau said.
The township did increase its fire hydrant assessment from $9 to $14 per parcel to be more in line with its costs.
The hydrants are not owned by a municipal water authority, but are owned by Aqua America and are located on the east side of Conneaut Lake. The township has budgeted $15,600 for the cost of fire hydrants in 2022.
Those property owners within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant do receive a discount on their fire insurance, Mumau said.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.