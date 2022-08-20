The Crawford County Fair is a kind of celebration of the end of summer, and this year there is much to celebrate as the fair will finally be back in full force when gates open today.
After three long years, the fair will be back to looking like the fair county residents have known and loved since 1945.
Last year’s rendition was an accomplishment in and of itself after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 fair. While fair-goers and participants were thrilled to be back, there was no doubt the scale backed version was missing some usual staples.
The 2022 fair will complete the comeback by reinstating beloved fair pastimes such as the amusement rides and more grandstand events.
The sounds of laughter, squeals of delight, screams of fright and carnival game barkers persuading people to try their luck, along with the sights of twirling rides and lights will once again fill the midway of the fair grounds.
America’s darling ventriloquist and past winner of America’s Got Talent Darci Lynne will take the stage as a grand stand headliner Sunday.
Add in harness racing, demolition derby, a family circus, a country music night and even racing pigs, and there is entertainment for every taste.
Speaking of taste, the fair is not the fair without the food. Fallowfield United Methodist Church’s pie, barbecue, 4-H soft serve, funnel cakes, lemonade, Rotary sausage, kettle corn, all manner of fried treats and a baked goods auction — this is not the week to go on a diet.
The county has long gathered to reward its agricultural workers and hobbyists for their efforts, and, of course, the fair would not exist at all without the hard-working participants in the animal barns and home show buildings.
Whether it is youth showing their first animal, veteran horseman presenting their talents, a budding artist entering an art piece, a crafter or photographer putting their creativity out for judging, a four-star homemaker hopeful displaying her domestic art abilities, a gardener with the literal fruits of their efforts, the talents and abilities of Crawford County will be on full display.
Whatever one’s reasons for a visit to the fair — whether for the exhibits and judged events, the county family reunion and chance to meet up with old friends, a fun night of entertainment or to grab some delicious fair fare — it will surely be a year to savor the grand return of this popular county tradition.
