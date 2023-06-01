Sixteen Crawford County organizations are putting their best faces forward after receiving grants through the PA Route 6 Facade Program.
The businesses and nonprofits were among 25 in Erie and Crawford counties that benefited from $103,000 in grant funding. Crawford County organizations received more than $65,000 with individual grants ranging from $1,850 to $5,000.
The resulting improvements included replacement windows, repointed masonry and more — and they brought what Jim Vollant called “instant impact.”
“We were able to put all new windows on all three stories of it,” Vollant said, referring to the downtown Corry building that houses his Corner Bar and Grillz. “Huge difference, just in HVAC costs alone.”
But energy savings won’t be the only legacy, according to Vollant.
“Our goal is by the end of this summer we want to have the outside completely repointed, repainted and freshened up to go along with our brand-new windows,” he added.
The business could not have replaced the windows without the grant, according to Vollant, and addressing the windows kickstarted the additional planned improvements.
“For sure,” he emphasized, “1000 percent.”
Vollant was among a group of grant recipients who gathered Wednesday with program officials and regional politicians in front of one of the Meadville recipients — the Arch Street location of Voodoo Brewing LLC. A poster set up near the entrance showed dramatic before-and-after images of several storefronts impacted by the grant program, including Voodoo, where peeling paint and dilapidated canopies no longer greeted customers. Instead, the historic building now sports a cleaner, more up-to-date look — one that’s more fitting for a growing business that Chief Financial Officer Isaiah Fitzgerald-Palacio said hopes to see one franchise launched per month for the foreseeable future.
A scenario like the one that played out in Corry for Vollant’s business is playing out for SAW Realty LLC in downtown Linesville, according to Sequioa Whitmer, who owns the company with her husband, Sam. A grant enabled them to replace the windows for all three of the building’s storefronts and to do additional masonry work, including on the building’s long side wall.
“Now hopefully a paint job and a mural is in the works on that side wall,” Whitmer said. “We’re really proud of the building and proud of what Linesville is doing.”
While Whitmer’s building directly overlooks the historic Route 6 corridor, the grant program was open to any businesses in Crawford and Erie counties, regardless of their proximity to — or distance from — the actual roadway, according to Program Coordinator Vanessa Billings-Seiler. The goal of the program, of course, is to make streetscapes more attractive to potential customers and tourists.
“We want to come into your community and we want to help these local businesses,” Billings-Seiler said. “The ultimate goal of that is not only enhancing the facade for their customers, it’s to increase commerce, to attract other businesses to vacancies — because other people are going to want to get in on this. There’s going to be a ripple effect.
“We’ve seen that happen in other counties,” she added.
The program for Crawford and Erie is the third such effort by the PA Route 6 Alliance since 2020. The nonprofit, established 20 years ago, promotes and supports the heritage corridor defined by Pennsylvania Route 6, which travels through 11 of the state’s 67 counties. For the Crawford and Erie program, the agency partnered with Preservation Erie and Oil Region Alliance to review applications last year and winnow the field of 55.
The awards were announced in October and nearly all of the improvement projects were completed by early this year. Recipients were required to match the funding provided by a $103,000 Keystone Communities grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development along with project support funding from the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. But in many cases, according to Billings-Seiler, the grant recipients invested more than was required by the match, using the grant as a starting point for more elaborate work.
The end result, according to Sen. Michele Brooks, was ample cause to gather and remark on the improvements.
“I’m also excited to see an old building continue to stay viable,” she said as program participants gathered for a photo in front of Voodoo. “I love the old buildings. I know we can’t keep them all, but it’s nice to see some of our history moving into the future.”
Crawford County PA Route 6 Facade Program grant recipients
Bayfront Brewing Company (Roff School Tavern) — $3,450
Meadville Plaza Lanes — $2,729.50
Bill Lawrence Rentals LLC — $1,850
New Wines LLC — $5,000
Rebecca’s Family Restaurant — $3,445
Eclectic Development — $5,000
Voodoo Brewing LLC — $5,000
Twin Pies — $3,573.24
Meadville Family YMCA — $3,664.15
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society — $4,416.04
Street Track ’n Trail — $5,000
Spartansburg United Methodist Church — $2,048.50
Titusville Redevelopment Authority — $5,000
SAW Realty — $5,000
Tattered Corners New & Used Bookstore — $5,000
Franklin Street Square LLC — $5,000
