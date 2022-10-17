Extra, extra, read all about it: Books will displace linebackers during celebrations of reading that take place at two area high schools this week.
“Literacy Under the Lights” events are planned Wednesday at both Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) and Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH). Both free events take place on the football fields of the respective schools from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“We hope to see everyone on the field,” said Ann Noonen, the Crawford Central School District administrator who’s organizing the stadium-sized event at Bender Field in Meadville. “We’re looking forward to the event as a way to celebrate literacy in our community. It’s shaping up to be the largest one we’ve held to date.”
Crawford Central’s first Literacy Under the Lights event took place in 2016. Since then, the slate of activities for the free evening of fun has grown steadily to include local “celebrity” readers, scavenger hunts, book swaps and much more, according to Noonen. This year’s celebrity readers will include Mayor Jaime Kinder, former Crawford Central principal Armendia Dixon, Superintendent Tom Washington and several school board members, among others. The MASH cheerleaders will also be helping out, Noonen said.
Participants are invited to bring blankets for their family to sit on as well as a favorite book or two to read or to trade as part of the book swap. Those who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered in a basket giveaway contest, and participants can also pick up free books that will be on hand at the event.
The event is sponsored by the district’s Title I and Special Services programs.
“It’s one of the activities that Title I sponsors regarding parent and family engagement requirements,” Noonen said. Title I is a federally funded program that supports local efforts to improve opportunities for educationally deprived children, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
CASH families, like their Meadville counterparts, are invited to bring blankets and snuggle up on the field that is usually home to gridiron exploits and marching musicians. In one area, they’ll be able to read with rabbits, at another they’ll be able to meet some therapy dogs. The fun will also include snacks, raffles, giveaways, crafts, community resources, a photo booth and — of course — celebrity guest readers, plus lots more. More than 40 activity stations will be spread out across the CASH stadium field, according to Lois Byham, a Conneaut Lake Elementary School teacher who is one of the event organizers.
The CASH theme is slightly modified to “Literacy Scores Under the Lights,” Byham noted — a promotional video posted to the Conneaut Facebook page drives home the theme with Byham in the role of referee and other staff members as a cheerleader and a player.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we’re highlighting reading, which is so important for our kids,” Byham said. “Wear a winter coat and brave the elements!”
YOU CAN READ
“Literacy Under the Lights” events will take place at two area high schools Wednesday. At Meadville Area Senior High, the fun will be on Bender Field from 6 to 7:30 p.m. At Conneaut Area Senior High, the reading-focused event takes place on the field at the stadium, also from 6 to 7:30. Both events are free. Check the Crawford Central and Conneaut school district Facebook pages for updates in case of inclement weather.
