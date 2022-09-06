WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Stable electricity rates for members, election of directors and a food drive highlighted Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative’s recent 86th annual meeting.
The Aug. 20 meeting at New Beginnings Church of God, just outside of Meadville, was mainly a drive-thru and prerecorded virtual event for the third consecutive year.
The electric cooperative’s rates will remain stable for the rest of 2022, according to Ryan Meller, Northwestern’s interim president and chief executive officer. Northwestern REC is a not-for-profit rural electric distribution cooperative serving 20,000 members in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Mercer and Venango counties.
Northwestern’s rates have remained unchanged since 2008 due to the Allegheny Electric Cooperative, Meller said. Allegheny Electric Cooperative is a generation and transmission cooperative based in Harrisburg. The 14 member-owned electric co-ops in Pennsylvania and New Jersey own about 60 percent of their own electricity generation.
“The state of the co-op is strong and stable for the foreseeable future,” Meller said. “We will continue to focus on providing safe, reliable and affordable electricity with great emphasis on safety for our line workers and our communities.”
The annual co-op meeting had a food drive with almost three-quarters of a ton collected.
“Member participation was tremendous,” said Amy Wellington, director of communications for Northwestern REC. “Over 860 memberships registered during our event, and we gathered nearly 1,400 pounds of food items that were donated to the Center for Family Services Food Pantry.”
Each membership received a $25 electric bill credit and special LED light bulb for their participation. Unlike the past two annual meetings, which were closed to the public due to COVID-19, the 2022 business meeting was open to those members who wanted to stay.
A handful of members (about 10) did stay. In her presentation, Kathryn Cooper-Winters, chair of Northwestern REC’s board of directors, encouraged the members to vote in the upcoming election regardless of their political affiliation. Through the Co-op’s Vote initiative, co-op members across the country may learn more about their local candidates and their stance on topics that affect electric cooperatives.
Mark Bellini, chair of the Member Panel for Director Elections, announced the 2022 board election results.
Elected to the Northwestern REC Board of Directors for three-year terms were June Shelhamer of Edinboro for District 1; Earl Koon of Edinboro, District 2; and Robert Agnew of Conneautville, District 4. Also elected to serve the two-year balance of a recent vacancy was Candy Brundage of Corry, District 3.
The District 3 vacancy was created by the passing of Michael Sample, who died Jan. 3 after a short illness. His wife, Debra, and daughter, Sydney, were presented a plaque by Cooper-Winters in recognition of his contributions and dedication to Northwestern REC.
