CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — State Rep. Kathy Rapp holds an open house March 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at her new district office at 275 S. Main St., Cambridge Springs.
Rapp represents the 65th District in the General Assembly. As part of legislative redistricting for the 2022 election, the 65th district's boundaries were realigned to include northern and northeastern Crawford County in addition to all of Warren and Forest counties.
Crawford County portions of the 65th District are the boroughs of Blooming Valley, Cambridge Springs, Centerville, Saegertown, Spartansburg, Venango and Woodcock; and the townships of Athens, Bloomfield, Cambridge, Cussewago, Richmond, Rockdale, Sparta, Venango and Woodcock.
The open house is informal and gives the public an opportunity to meet Rapp and her staff.
The office can assist residents with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation paperwork; information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs; state tax forms; and many other services.
The office's regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The office phone number is (814) 398-3074.
