GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Although “medically retired” as an active firefighter, that hasn’t stopped Randy McAdoo from still serving as a volunteer.
McAdoo has been a volunteer with a fire department for 51 years, having started at the age of 16 as a junior firefighter at Springboro Volunteer Fire Department. He now is an active member of Greenwood Township where he moved to several years ago.
He had to retire from actually fighting fires because he had lung issues and had a double lung transplant 26 months ago. He had emphysema and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and then “COVID got the rest of my lungs,” he said, leaving him needing the transplants and ending his career of donning equipment to battle blazes.
But, he still found ways to serve.
“It’s in my nature, I guess,” he said.
McAdoo serves with both Springboro and Greenwood volunteer departments.
Though he now lives in Greenwood, he is a life member at Springboro and said “When I’m in the area I run with them” when there is a call.
His service includes driving the firetruck, directing traffic, serving as an emergency medical technician, and even washing the truck.
He was living in Springboro but after he had his transplant, family and friends didn’t want him staying in Springboro by himself.
So, he moved to Greenwood to be closer to his girlfriend, who is a member of the Greenwood VFD. “I live in a trailer and she lives in a house on the same property,” he said. When there is a call, he picks her up at her work or wherever she is and they answer the call together. “During the day she and I run EMS,” he said.
“I do what I can in the community,” he said, be it the fire department or other needs.
Why does he stay active? “To help my neighbors,” he said. If somebody asks me to do something and I can, I do. When people need help, I can provide it.”
He comes from a “long history of volunteer firefighters.” He is the third generation of McAdoo men who have served.
His grandfather, Clyde McAdoo, whom Randy calls “Pop,” was a longtime chief and member of Conneaut Lake Park VFD, serving until he was 75 and had a stroke. His father, Henry (Hank), was a volunteer with Springboro, where he also was mayor and his wife, Dorothy (Dot), was on the borough council. His father also ran with the EMS until he too had a stroke.
In addition to the fire calls, Randy also cooks, noting he whipped up 120 mild sausages and 20 pounds of sloppy joes for a fire department fundraiser.
He learned to cook as a teenager. “Pop taught us to cook,” he said.
He played sports in school and often had to go to practice before his parents got home in time to cook dinner before he left. “If I wanted to eat before practice, I had to cook it.” So, he learned to cook for himself. McAdoo said the family tradition was whoever was home first cooked dinner and then others cleaned up. It worked for him, having taught him the skill he now uses as a volunteer. He also used the skills when cooking for his three kids and four grandkids.
He said people who want to volunteer with the fire department don’t need to actually fight fires. You can serve as secretary or treasurer, wash the trucks, pack the trucks (with materials that had been used at the fires), or any number of other jobs that many people don’t see on the surface.
His advice for those wanting to get involved is simple. “Go in with your heart. Take all the training you can. Listen to the ones who have been around for a while. They can teach you stuff that’s not in the books.”
He said if somebody wants to help “there are ways to help.” He is glad he is still able to do that despite his limits.
He enjoys carrying on that family tradition started so many years ago — helping neighbors in need.
