Randolph Township tax office closing Aug 11, 2021 6 hrs ago RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Kimberly Bruce, Randolph Township tax collector, has announced the office will be closed the week of Aug. 16-20 due to vacation. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kimberly Bruce Township Randolph Revenue Closing Office Tax Office Tax Collector Trending Video Recommended for you NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Preschool & Child Care Guide Sweet Treats & Eats Local rentals guide 2021 College & Trade School Guide Call A Pro Online Directory Trending Recipes Obituaries BROWN, Paul Jun 11, 1948 - Aug 4, 2021 GARBINSKI, Gregory Aug 21, 1966 - Aug 18, 2021 RANDALL, Ruth Dec 21, 1923 - Aug 9, 2021 Field, Fred SANNER, Paul Feb 26, 1979 - Aug 7, 2021