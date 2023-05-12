CONNEAUT LAKE — Following a short discussion about installing a handicap ramp on a deck at Fireman’s Beach, Conneaut Lake Borough Council members referred the matter back to the beach committee for recommendation.
Parts for the ramp have been received and now the ramp needs to be completed.
Previously, it had been decided that volunteers could do the work. During the discussion, it was mentioned possibly having a few people do the work.
Council member Bill Eldridge suggested it might be better to put it out for bid so a company, not the borough, would be responsible for any problems.
It was pointed out that the engineer’s recommendations are there — the work just needs to be done.
Council member Jim Ross volunteered to help and council President Dick Holabaugh said he could help if enough notice was given when assistance was needed.
Council member Mario DeBlalsio, who attended by phone, is a member of the beach committee. He suggested council “stay the course” and said, if necessary, he would fly home (he was out of town on business) and “get it done.”
The beach committee is to make its recommendations and council will move forward from there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.