Youngsters who go trick-or-treating on Oct. 27 may not want to discard those Halloween costumes.
They will have another chance to put them back on two days later.
The French Creek Valley Railroad Museum Society, which operates the Meadville Railroad Depot, will hold free trick-or-treating from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. It is open for youngsters of all ages to stop and see the museum, which will be decorated for Halloween.
Bernie Hanmore, president of the society, said the idea was to allow people to visit the museum which features the railroad history of the area.
Members will be passing out treats for the visitors. Hanmore said although people are encouraged to dress in costumes, there will be no judging of costumes nor any pumpkin carving. The society had explored the idea of having pumpkin carving, but insurance costs were prohibitive. So, the idea is to go and enjoy the day.
“It will be treats for the kids,” he said, adding cider and other refreshments will be available for adults.
Although the museum will be decorated, that won’t stop the trains from running as the various trains on display will be operating throughout the afternoon. In addition, memorabilia from the railroad history is on display.
The museum, located at 136 Mead Ave., was purchased by the society several years ago out of bankruptcy. Since 2019, the group has spent thousands of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours renovating it. A grand opening was held this past summer, allowing the public to see what had been done. The building dates to 1881 when it was a Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad passenger and freight depot. It later housed Meadville Farm and Garden Co.
The depot — not decorated for Halloween — will be open throughout the fall season from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Plans also are underway to have special events for the Christmas holidays as well.
Hanmore encourages families to enjoy the festivities and learn about the railroad history — and get treats for the youngsters at the same time.
The railroad society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which means all donations are tax deductible.
