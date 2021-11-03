The contest for the next mayor of Meadville seemed all but over following the May primary that left just one candidate on the ballot for the general election. But after an Election Day that left more than half the ballots a mystery, the winner of the race is anything but certain.
With nine of nine precincts reporting, unofficial results Tuesday showed that Democratic candidate Jaime Kinder received 803 votes with an additional 1,010 write-in ballots not yet counted. Many of them are likely for Marcy Kantz, a Republican who in late July staged a write-in campaign to oppose Kinder.
According to Crawford County Board of Elections Chairman Christopher Soff, approximately 1,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were requested by city voters. As of Election Day, the final day to return such votes, 802 had been received. It was unclear at the end of the evening how many of those votes had been counted.
Nonetheless, surging write-in candidate Kantz was full of confidence by night’s end.
“At this point I’m feeling very strong about the win,” she said in a phone interview with the Tribune. She cited the number of write-in votes as evidence for her belief and said that the “unprecedented” number of write-in ballots suggested that those votes were likely to swing her way.
Given the murky nature of the final numbers, Kinder was less certain of what the final outcome would be.
“It was a tough race,” she said. “We fought a good fight. We knocked on doors and we did everything we could to help Meadville become a better Meadville.”
When business owner Kinder, a political newcomer, defeated Mayor LeRoy Stearns in the Democratic primary, her path to victory in the fall general election seemed all but certain.
After all, she had defeated a popular incumbent. Stearns had prevailed in six consecutive races for councilman and mayor and had served on Meadville City Council continuously since 1998. Not only had Kinder defeated the incumbent, she had trounced him 752-378, taking 66.5 percent of the vote.
And not only had Kinder defeated her Democratic opposition, but it also looked as though she would face no Republican opposition. No GOP candidates appeared on the primary election ballot — indeed, Stearns was the highest vote-getter on the Republican side with 84 write-in votes. Had he received 100, he could have appeared on the general election ballot as a Republican for another contest against Kinder. With his announcement that he was ending his career in elected office, however, Kinder’s status as the city’s next mayor — and both the first woman and the first Black person to hold that position — seemed a lock, the general election a mere formality.
But in late July, Kantz announced that she would enter the race as a write-in candidate. The owner, with her husband, of three city businesses, Kantz quickly painted herself as the candidate of the status quo and contrasted herself starkly with Kinder.
In the Tribune’s October candidates forum featuring both Kantz and Kinder, as well as the four City Council candidates on the ballot, Kantz said that she and the two Republican council candidates “are fighting a battle to keep our city out of the grips of a progressive political movement. We do not want to radically change the in which we govern our city.”
Write-in candidates historically have a better chance of winning in local elections, but they face a steep challenge at any level — a challenge that is even steeper for a Republican like Kantz in a city that has leaned Democratic in recent decades and that hasn’t elected a Republican mayor since Jim DiMaria in 1985 (Mayor Anthony Petruso changed his party affiliation to Republican while in office in 1997; he then lost the race for mayor that year to Democrat Richard Friedberg).
Nonetheless, Kantz’s campaign drew attention with numerous signs popping up around the city, active social media efforts and endorsements from the other Republican candidates on the ballot.
Kantz, who emphasized her support for President Donald Trump — and her opposition to violence and vandalism — in a Jan. 7 Facebook post to her personal page, even won endorsement from Stearns, a Democrat and the city’s first mayor to be part of a same-sex marriage. Just days before the election, Stearns could be seen dressed in red and driving a golf cart with the Kantz campaign in the Meadville Halloween Parade.
Kinder, meanwhile, was backed by the Vote for Meadville organization that placed two candidates on council in the last municipal election and that had hoped to place three more this year.
With the results of the mayor’s race uncertain and with the two Vote for Meadville candidates for council, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless, trailing based on unofficial early returns, Kinder said that regardless of the outcome, the election wasn’t a blow for the progressive Vote for Meadville.
“I think it’s a blow for ethical and positive campaigning,” she said.
One way or another, barring extraordinary results from the many write-in votes, the city is set to have the first female mayor in its 233 history. Official tabulation of votes will begin Friday in the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
