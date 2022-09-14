Raccoon Refuse Garbage Service Inc. is under court order to properly rid all remaining waste from its Sparta Township transfer station by Sept. 27 — or face potential financial consequences.
“I’m very sorry for everything,” Ernest Sell, owner of the beleaguered Mill Village-based trash collection company, said at the close of Tuesday’s 40-minute hearing.
The start of the hearing before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Francis Schultz was delayed by 20 minutes due to several issues.
Schultz permitted Sell to attend the hearing via conference call due to Sell being ill, but telephone technical issues within the courtroom caused the hearing to be relocated within Schultz’s chambers.
On Monday, Sell contacted the court about postponing the hearing. A written doctor’s medical excuse was required, but it was not received by the court until after the close of business Monday. Schultz ruled Tuesday the hearing would proceed with Sell permitted to attend via conference call.
The hearing in the chambers had open, but limited, access. The Meadville Tribune was the only media outlet there; no one from the public at large attended.
Raccoon Refuse abruptly stopped all its garbage hauling operations on Aug. 15. That left about 14,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania — including municipalities and individuals — without contracted garbage service.
Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) petitioned the common pleas court to enforce its field order requiring Raccoon Refuse to clean up the transfer station on Old Route 77 outside of Spartansburg.
Inspectors from DEP’s Northwest Regional Office in Meadville found multiple violations during an inspection of the transfer station on Aug. 16 — one day after Raccoon Refuse had shuttered.
The inspection found waste piled up and spread beyond permitted unloading and approved storage areas; broken equipment; trucks on site that had waste in them multiple days; waste not removed as required since operations ceased; and waste not handled within DEP rules and regulations, causing a public nuisance.
The DEP field order issued Aug. 16 and served on Sell that same day required Raccoon to remove all waste from its transfer station and properly dispose of it within 48 hours. Raccoon then had five days to submit to DEP disposal receipts for all the waste that was removed, according to the order.
But when an Aug. 19 inspection found Raccoon Refuse still had not removed trash from the transfer station, DEP petitioned county court that day for an enforcement hearing.
Subsequent inspections on both Thursday and Monday found some trash had been removed, but not all.
Mark Madeley, solid waste supervisor at the DEP office, testified Raccoon had not fully complied with the order as required. Madeley testified Noble Environmental of Pittsburgh had removed some but not all of the waste.
Madeley testified Thursday’s inspection found the transfer station’s Quonset hut main building “was so full of waste, it burst out of the back of the building.”
Monday’s inspection found trash still in several refuse trucks on the property as well as in dumpster-style receptacles.
“Leachate — liquid pollution killing vegetation — was seen” coming from the waste in several areas, Madeley testified. “There was wind-blown refuse that can be eaten by wildlife.”
Sell, who acted as his own attorney, did not cross-examine Madeley or Steve Wells, a DEP investigator, the only other witness called by the department’s attorneys.
Sell briefly testified on his own behalf.
“I apologize for what’s going on,” he said. “I was having trouble with fuel costs, with the company and other expenses. My loader (for the transfer station) broke down.”
Sell said he can’t afford an attorney and hasn’t filed for bankruptcy protection because he’s trying to sell what’s left of the firm to Noble Environmental.
“I did not know any of that still existed,” Sell said of trash still being at the transfer station.
“I’m trying to get the company sold,” he testified. “Noble was 100 percent on it. He told me he was going to take care of it. I was under the assumption everything was taken care of.”
Sell testified he believed Noble would honor cleaning up the site.
Questioned by Schultz about how much time arranging final cleanup may take, Sell estimated two weeks.
However, the judge reminded Sell that cleanup of the transfer station remains Raccoon’s responsibility.
“Begrudgingly, we could live with two weeks,” Douglas Moorhead, DEP’s regional counsel, told Schultz when asked by the judge if giving Sell that amount of time would work.
Under Schultz’s order, Raccoon must properly dispose of all remaining waste at the transfer station by Sept. 27 with receipts of proper disposal to be provided to the department by Oct. 3.
Raccoon also must provide access and keys to all vehicles and buildings on the site, according to the court order.
If Raccoon fails to comply by the deadlines imposed, DEP can have a third-party clean up the site and petition the court to recoup those costs from Raccoon, according to the order.
