Monday’s abrupt closure of Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc. has left individuals and multiple area municipalities scrambling for a replacement — and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection investigating.
Raccoon Refuse, based in Mill Village, notified its municipal clients across northwestern Pennsylvania of the shutdown Monday morning via email.
Area communities affected include the boroughs of Linesville and Cambridge Springs and the city of Titusville in Crawford County, as well as the borough of Union City in Erie County. All have active contracts with Raccoon, but now are left holding the trash bag until they find replacement firms.
Meanwhile, investigators from the Pennsylvania DEP’s Northwest Regional Office are to investigate reports of trash piled up at Raccoon Refuse’s transfer station on Old Route 77 outside of Spartansburg, Thomas Decker, DEP spokesman, confirmed to The Meadville Tribune.
“We’re following up a complaint we got on Friday,” Decker said on Monday. “We’ll be sending out guys tomorrow to see if there are large piles of trash.”
A refuse transfer station is to be a collection point before the garbage moves on to a landfill.
“It’s not supposed to stay — it’s supposed to move on,” Decker said. “We’ll investigate and see if we need to take further actions.”
The whole situation stinks for both residents and government officials.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be picked up,” Linesville resident Shelby Crider told the Tribune.
Garbage picked up by Raccoon has been done on Friday in the borough of Linesville, Crider said. Raccoon didn’t pick up as required on Friday and it last picked up on Aug. 5.
“It’s frustrating. They’d not really been doing what was in their contract,” Crider said of Raccoon. “All of a sudden they stopped picking up and bam! They’re done.”
On Linesville’s official Facebook page, Linesville Borough Council announced it’s taking emergency action to have large refuse containers placed at the borough garage, off Lockhart Alley, within the next couple days. Residents will have to take trash to the site when containers arrived.
“Otherwise borough employees will be picking up trash until a new company can be hired. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your understanding,” the post read.
Council is set to hold an emergency meeting today at 6 p.m. at the borough office due to Raccoon Refuse’s closure.
“Considering that lack of refuse service as a result, there is a clear and present danger to life or property and Borough Council must take emergency action,” according to the notice that Jeff Millin, the borough’s attorney, sent to the Tribune.
Calls to Raccoon’s various office numbers all were met with a recorded message that no one was available at its offices to answer and the caller was to leave their name and number. However, the voicemail box was full and no message could be left.
Tribune attempts to contact Ernest Sell of Mill Village, the owner of Raccoon Refuse, directly also were unsuccessful.
“I’m trying to get another hauler (lined up) this afternoon,” Sandra Pude, borough manager for Cambridge Springs, said Monday.
Cambridge Springs is in the midst of a five-year contract with Raccoon that started in January 2020.
“We had ours picked up Thursday and they got about 99 percent of it,” Pude said of Raccoon’s last pickup through the borough. “They missed a couple of side streets because they had new drivers.”
The city of Titusville, too, is scrambling to remove trash due to Raccoon’s closure.
Titusville City Council approved a three-year contract with Raccoon Refuse that began in July 2021 — and had options to go as long as five years in total, Mayor Jon Crouch told the Tribune.
Notification sent out Monday afternoon by Neil Fratus, Titusville’s city manager, said the city is working to make arrangements for trash pickup and asks for patience as it works to correct the situation.
For Titusville residents whose trash wasn’t collected last week, city workers will begin collection at 7 a.m. today, the notice said.
“For the time being, the city crews will be picking up on your normal pickup day, but understand that the garbage and recycling will not be picked up separately, nor will there be bulk pickups due to staffing and equipment limitations,” the notice said.
Trash pickup in Titusville is done on Wednesday and Thursday; which day depends on where the residence is located.
In the Erie County borough of Union City, Raccoon’s closure Monday became an even bigger issue.
Collection there is on Tuesdays with garbage and recyclables to be placed at the curb Monday night.
On its Facebook page late Monday morning, the borough asked residents not to put any garbage at the curb at this time or to remove it if it already had been placed.
Union City is attempting to find emergency services until a contract is rebid. “As soon as services are secured, we will notify you on the pickup date,” the notice read.
